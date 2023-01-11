Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is 12.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

January 10, 2023, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) trading session started at the price of $67.88, that was 0.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.57 and dropped to $67.88 before settling in for the closing price of $68.24. A 52-week range for TW has been $51.47 – $94.74.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.90%. With a float of $110.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1046 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.09, operating margin of +32.97, and the pretax margin is +34.37.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tradeweb Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 880,154. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 13,838 shares at a rate of $63.60, taking the stock ownership to the 37,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 11,096 for $63.62, making the entire transaction worth $705,889. This insider now owns 24,302 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.38% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 74.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.60 in the near term. At $70.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.05. The third support level lies at $66.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

There are 234,359K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,076 M while income totals 226,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 287,120 K while its last quarter net income were 69,080 K.