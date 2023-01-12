1.77% percent quarterly performance for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is not indicative of the underlying story

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $18.15, up 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.33 and dropped to $18.104 before settling in for the closing price of $18.13. Over the past 52 weeks, FSK has traded in a range of $16.64-$23.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.60%. With a float of $261.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.98 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.23, operating margin of +137.86, and the pretax margin is +121.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 112,560. In this transaction Co-President and CIO of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $18.76, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,175 for $18.91, making the entire transaction worth $22,214. This insider now owns 30,475 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +121.01 while generating a return on equity of 27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 6.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Looking closely at FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.21. However, in the short run, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.29. Second resistance stands at $18.42. The third major resistance level sits at $18.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.83.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.14 billion has total of 282,978K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,081 M in contrast with the sum of 1,515 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 411,000 K and last quarter income was -127,000 K.