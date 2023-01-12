A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) as it 5-day change was 11.64%

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price increase of 3.95% at $12.37. During the day, the stock rose to $12.38 and sunk to $11.98 before settling in for the price of $11.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$23.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 215.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.21.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.57, operating margin was +23.76 and Pretax Margin of +18.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,173,064 shares at the rate of 9.86, making the entire transaction reach 51,006,411 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,436,489. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,826,936 for 9.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,873,589. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,901,636 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 215.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.74.

In the same vein, HAYW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.79% that was lower than 53.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.