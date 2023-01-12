AECOM (ACM) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On January 10, 2023, AECOM (NYSE: ACM) opened at $81.85, higher 1.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.65 and dropped to $81.785 before settling in for the closing price of $82.07. Price fluctuations for ACM have ranged from $60.74 to $86.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $137.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.78, operating margin of +5.33, and the pretax margin is +4.19.

AECOM (ACM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AECOM is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 235,088. In this transaction CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of this company sold 2,800 shares at a rate of $83.96, taking the stock ownership to the 16,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 139,308 for $82.51, making the entire transaction worth $11,494,093. This insider now owns 183,237 shares in total.

AECOM (ACM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.82% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AECOM (ACM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

Looking closely at AECOM (NYSE: ACM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, AECOM’s (ACM) raw stochastic average was set at 83.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.57. However, in the short run, AECOM’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.26. Second resistance stands at $84.89. The third major resistance level sits at $86.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.53.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Key Stats

There are currently 138,650K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,148 M according to its annual income of 310,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,426 M and its income totaled 105,620 K.