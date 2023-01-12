Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Open at price of $0.49: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) established initial surge of 11.99% at $0.51, as the Stock market unbolted on January 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.53 and sunk to $0.4748 before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APRE posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$2.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4499, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8588.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. industry. Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.71, making the entire transaction reach 35,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 318,580. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 37,500 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,124. This particular insider is now the holder of 292,616 in total.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.37) by -$3.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, APRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aprea Therapeutics Inc., APRE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.0547.

Raw Stochastic average of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 141.48% that was higher than 110.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.