Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) plunged -0.27 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $10.99, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.02 and dropped to $10.80 before settling in for the closing price of $10.98. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has traded in a range of $9.90-$16.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 13.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 115.30%. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.93, operating margin of +74.22, and the pretax margin is +40.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 14,563. In this transaction Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of this company sold 935 shares at a rate of $15.57, taking the stock ownership to the 37,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $14.05, making the entire transaction worth $252,920. This insider now owns 36,596 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +39.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

The latest stats from [Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, ACRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.14. The third major resistance level sits at $11.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.61.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 590.10 million has total of 54,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 102,070 K in contrast with the sum of 60,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,270 K and last quarter income was 640 K.