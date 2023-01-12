Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.57

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.61% at $3.74. During the day, the stock rose to $3.92 and sunk to $3.72 before settling in for the price of $3.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARLO posted a 52-week range of $2.93-$11.79.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $313.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.88.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 73.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director bought 3,846 shares at the rate of 4.06, making the entire transaction reach 15,615 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,575. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s Director bought 23,800 for 4.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 343,367 in total.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, ARLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.18% that was lower than 78.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.