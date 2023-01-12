BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) established initial surge of 0.10% at $10.29, as the Stock market unbolted on January 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.30 and sunk to $10.28 before settling in for the price of $10.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIOS posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$10.28.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $301.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.14.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BioPlus Acquisition Corp. industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.73%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01.

In the same vein, BIOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BioPlus Acquisition Corp., BIOS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.01.

Raw Stochastic average of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.16% that was lower than 2.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.