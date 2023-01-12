Can Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) hike of 5.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $58.80, soaring 1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.88 and dropped to $58.765 before settling in for the closing price of $58.84. Within the past 52 weeks, BRO’s price has moved between $52.91 and $74.00.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.70%. With a float of $235.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.80 million.

In an organization with 12023 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.99, operating margin of +31.67, and the pretax margin is +25.00.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 98,910. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $54.95, taking the stock ownership to the 12,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 487 for $60.92, making the entire transaction worth $29,668. This insider now owns 1,287 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +18.82 while generating a return on equity of 14.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 42.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.13. However, in the short run, Brown & Brown Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.24. Second resistance stands at $60.62. The third major resistance level sits at $61.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.39. The third support level lies at $58.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.45 billion based on 283,222K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,051 M and income totals 587,100 K. The company made 927,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 161,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.