Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) 14-day ATR is 1.75: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price increase of 1.54% at $63.20. During the day, the stock rose to $63.50 and sunk to $62.2923 before settling in for the price of $62.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRI posted a 52-week range of $36.90-$72.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 4.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.51.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Capri Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 95.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s Director sold 4,920 shares at the rate of 48.88, making the entire transaction reach 240,483 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,620. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 3,803 for 49.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 188,743. This particular insider is now the holder of 933,268 in total.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.36) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.10% and is forecasted to reach 7.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.70, and its Beta score is 2.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.74.

In the same vein, CPRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.07% that was lower than 46.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.