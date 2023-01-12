Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is 23.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on January 11, 2023, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.29% to $1.38. During the day, the stock rose to $1.38 and sunk to $1.23 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$4.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -3.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $475.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $468.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $589.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1108, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6422.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4600 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.86, operating margin was +6.69 and Pretax Margin of -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 1.47, making the entire transaction reach 294,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,671,580. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14, Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for 1.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 294,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,671,580 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.1 million was better the volume of 1.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.0909.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.95% that was lower than 90.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.