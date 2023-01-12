Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) EPS growth this year is 54.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.44% at $149.65. During the day, the stock rose to $152.08 and sunk to $149.01 before settling in for the price of $150.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRI posted a 52-week range of $110.96-$150.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $143.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.41.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 178956 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.87, operating margin was +12.06 and Pretax Margin of +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s President, SRG sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 141.95, making the entire transaction reach 283,891 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,364. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr sold 2,228 for 145.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 323,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,283 in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.61, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.88.

In the same vein, DRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.26, a figure that is expected to reach 2.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.43% While, its Average True Range was 2.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.81% that was lower than 26.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.