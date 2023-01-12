Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) plunge -4.41% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on January 11, 2023, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.70% to $24.51. During the day, the stock rose to $24.71 and sunk to $23.93 before settling in for the price of $24.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $14.59-$35.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 20.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.40.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3312 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.10, operating margin was -1.79 and Pretax Margin of -2.19.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 96.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s Director sold 10,561 shares at the rate of 40.27, making the entire transaction reach 425,291 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,311,278. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director sold 68 for 40.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,726. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,332,400 in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $4.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.27) by $1.13. This company achieved a net margin of -1.91 while generating a return on equity of -22.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.24, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.79.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Delek US Holdings Inc., DK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was better the volume of 1.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.43% that was lower than 51.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.