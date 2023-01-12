Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) EPS growth this year is -135.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) open the trading on January 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.91% to $10.69. During the day, the stock rose to $11.08 and sunk to $10.66 before settling in for the price of $11.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DO posted a 52-week range of $5.17-$12.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -14.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1900 workers. It has generated 323,028 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -952,608. The stock had 5.13 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.96, operating margin was -21.40 and Pretax Margin of -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 95.30% institutional ownership.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22.

In the same vein, DO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

[Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., DO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.68% that was higher than 56.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.