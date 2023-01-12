Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) EPS growth this year is 491.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price increase of 2.65% at $105.03. During the day, the stock rose to $105.45 and sunk to $102.96 before settling in for the price of $102.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLR posted a 52-week range of $85.76-$160.98.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 491.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $287.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $287.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.64.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3030 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.26, operating margin was +17.16 and Pretax Margin of +41.11.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 111.01, making the entire transaction reach 111,010 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,676. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 5,000 for 113.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 566,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +38.60 while generating a return on equity of 9.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 491.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.50, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.39.

In the same vein, DLR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.08 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.28% While, its Average True Range was 3.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.84% that was lower than 40.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.