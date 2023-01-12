Expion360 Inc. (XPON) EPS growth this year is -438.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 11, 2023, Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) set off with pace as it heaved 6.76% to $1.58. During the day, the stock rose to $1.73 and sunk to $1.3851 before settling in for the price of $1.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XPON posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$11.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -438.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4539.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 21 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.43, operating margin was -27.97 and Pretax Margin of -104.30.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Expion360 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.80%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -104.50 while generating a return on equity of -1,076.80.

Expion360 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -438.60%.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expion360 Inc. (XPON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65.

In the same vein, XPON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.55.

Technical Analysis of Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Expion360 Inc., XPON]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million was inferior to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.3556.

Raw Stochastic average of Expion360 Inc. (XPON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 387.77% that was higher than 181.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.