Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) return on Assets touches -40.98: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) established initial surge of 24.62% at $1.62, as the Stock market unbolted on January 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.90 and sunk to $1.26 before settling in for the price of $1.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRZA posted a 52-week range of $1.06-$15.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5628.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Forza X1 Inc. industry. Forza X1 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.14, making the entire transaction reach 5,710 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,332. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Director bought 4,332 for 1.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,198. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,332 in total.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -59.33.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, FRZA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Forza X1 Inc., FRZA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.1842.

Raw Stochastic average of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.12% that was lower than 132.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.