Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) volume exceeds 0.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 10, 2023, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) opened at $11.12, lower -4.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.12 and dropped to $10.57 before settling in for the closing price of $11.08. Price fluctuations for GEL have ranged from $7.61 to $13.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.20% at the time writing. With a float of $106.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1903 employees.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genesis Energy L.P. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 200,400. In this transaction President, Genesis Alkali, LLC of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $10.02, taking the stock ownership to the 120,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $9.48, making the entire transaction worth $94,762. This insider now owns 2,707,890 shares in total.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.10% during the next five years compared to -31.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

Looking closely at Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Genesis Energy L.P.’s (GEL) raw stochastic average was set at 41.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. However, in the short run, Genesis Energy L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.94. Second resistance stands at $11.31. The third major resistance level sits at $11.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.84.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Key Stats

There are currently 122,579K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,125 M according to its annual income of -165,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 721,250 K and its income totaled 3,390 K.