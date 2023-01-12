Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) last month volatility was 10.47%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.62% at $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.658 and sunk to $0.616 before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYMC posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$3.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $122.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6397, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0137.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -47.87, operating margin was -73.35 and Pretax Margin of -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 28.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 306,391 shares at the rate of 0.50, making the entire transaction reach 154,452 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,923,698. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for 0.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 251,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,230,089 in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68.

In the same vein, HYMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0532.

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.70% that was lower than 99.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.