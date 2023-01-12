Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) went up 4.47% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) open the trading on January 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.47% to $149.70. During the day, the stock rose to $149.72 and sunk to $143.50 before settling in for the price of $143.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VAC posted a 52-week range of $110.08-$173.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 14.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 117.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $139.00.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 20300 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.46, operating margin was +11.90 and Pretax Margin of +3.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 85.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Exec. VP & CIO sold 2,700 shares at the rate of 148.00, making the entire transaction reach 399,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,112. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer sold 3,765 for 147.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 554,810. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,606 in total.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.27) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 117.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.78, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.60.

In the same vein, VAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.97, a figure that is expected to reach 2.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

[Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, VAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.62% While, its Average True Range was 3.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.49% that was lower than 33.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.