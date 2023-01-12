Neonode Inc. (NEON) Moves 23.19% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) established initial surge of 23.19% at $8.50, as the Stock market unbolted on January 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $11.4299 and sunk to $5.90 before settling in for the price of $6.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEON posted a 52-week range of $3.30-$9.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -10.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 47 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.15, operating margin was -122.91 and Pretax Margin of -122.04.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Neonode Inc. industry. Neonode Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.10%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -110.52 while generating a return on equity of -33.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neonode Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neonode Inc. (NEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.09.

In the same vein, NEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neonode Inc. (NEON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Neonode Inc., NEON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Neonode Inc. (NEON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.93% that was higher than 102.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.