Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) last week performance was 1.96%

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) established initial surge of 4.01% at $1.04, as the Stock market unbolted on January 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0594 and sunk to $0.9901 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$2.36.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -184.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9813, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1915.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 78 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -17.47 and Pretax Margin of -17.47.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Broadway Financial Corporation industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.56%, in contrast to 15.80% institutional ownership.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.48 while generating a return on equity of -4.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -184.90%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.89, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 254.64.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0600.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.65% that was higher than 50.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.