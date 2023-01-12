Search
admin
admin

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) last week performance was 1.96%

Top Picks

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) established initial surge of 4.01% at $1.04, as the Stock market unbolted on January 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0594 and sunk to $0.9901 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$2.36.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -184.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9813, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1915.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 78 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -17.47 and Pretax Margin of -17.47.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Broadway Financial Corporation industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.56%, in contrast to 15.80% institutional ownership.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.48 while generating a return on equity of -4.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -184.90%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.89, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 254.64.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0600.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.65% that was higher than 50.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 8.44 million

-
Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price increase of 10.25% at $26.04. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) last month performance of -0.40% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer -
Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) open the trading on January 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.27% to $7.45. During the day, the...
Read more

The key reasons why Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is -35.73% away from 52-week high?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 11, 2023, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.69% to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.