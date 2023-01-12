Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) last week performance was -1.41%

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) open the trading on January 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.26% to $105.26. During the day, the stock rose to $106.925 and sunk to $104.41 before settling in for the price of $105.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $90.00-$178.50.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Director sold 149 shares at the rate of 102.24, making the entire transaction reach 15,234 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,337. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Director sold 167 for 125.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,915. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,042 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.85) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.13.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

[Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.93% While, its Average True Range was 2.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.44% that was lower than 42.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.