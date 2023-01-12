Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) last week performance was 2.89%

As on January 11, 2023, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.94% to $182.23. During the day, the stock rose to $182.46 and sunk to $178.985 before settling in for the price of $178.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPS posted a 52-week range of $154.87-$233.72.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 852.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $867.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $729.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $153.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $177.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $182.28.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. United Parcel Service Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 72.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Pres Intl, Healthcare and SCS sold 21,307 shares at the rate of 204.51, making the entire transaction reach 4,357,435 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,591. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 02, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 23,366 for 193.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,516,904. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.84) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 852.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.27, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.28.

In the same vein, UPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Parcel Service Inc., UPS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.93 million was better the volume of 2.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.65% While, its Average True Range was 3.97.

Raw Stochastic average of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.47% that was lower than 30.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.