Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) 14-day ATR is 1.86: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 11, 2023, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $57.21. During the day, the stock rose to $57.33 and sunk to $56.12 before settling in for the price of $56.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $47.47-$117.03.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 40000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.75, operating margin was +17.04 and Pretax Margin of +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 103.26, making the entire transaction reach 5,163,235 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 225,941. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 20,495 for 107.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,200,394. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,391 in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.03, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.90.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seagate Technology Holdings plc, STX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.03 million was inferior to the volume of 2.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.86% that was lower than 42.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.