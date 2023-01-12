Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) average volume reaches $106.75K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Search
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price increase of 0.25% at $10.10. During the day, the stock rose to $10.10 and sunk to $10.075 before settling in for the price of $10.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNAB posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$10.09.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $322.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, DNAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02.

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.19% that was higher than 1.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

