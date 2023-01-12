The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) recent quarterly performance of 36.19% is not showing the real picture

As on January 11, 2023, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.18% to $23.48. During the day, the stock rose to $23.49 and sunk to $22.82 before settling in for the price of $22.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZEK posted a 52-week range of $15.12-$44.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.59.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2182 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.30, operating margin was +10.50 and Pretax Margin of +7.67.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director bought 27,145 shares at the rate of 18.47, making the entire transaction reach 501,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 212,725. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 18.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,029 in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 5.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57.

In the same vein, AZEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The AZEK Company Inc., AZEK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.97 million was better the volume of 1.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.56% that was lower than 57.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.