The key reasons why Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (DNAD) is 0.00% away from 52-week high?

As on January 11, 2023, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ: DNAD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.15% to $10.09. During the day, the stock rose to $10.10 and sunk to $10.08 before settling in for the price of $10.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNAD posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$10.09.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $321.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (DNAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ: DNAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (DNAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, DNAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02.

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (DNAD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV, DNAD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was better the volume of 0.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (DNAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.09% that was higher than 2.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.