Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) return on Assets touches 2.76: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on January 11, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.63% to $1.25. During the day, the stock rose to $1.39 and sunk to $1.2232 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$32.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 35.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -229.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3464, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.7458.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.60, operating margin was +28.32 and Pretax Margin of +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Top Ships Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -229.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.83, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Top Ships Inc., TOPS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.83 million was lower the volume of 1.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.1944.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.21% that was lower than 256.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.