Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) last year’s performance of -3.71% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $38.21, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.755 and dropped to $37.785 before settling in for the closing price of $38.59. Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has traded in a range of $21.57-$44.64.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.90%. With a float of $114.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.82 million.

The firm has a total of 6200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.24, operating margin of +12.57, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 510,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $34.03, taking the stock ownership to the 399,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $32.32, making the entire transaction worth $646,400. This insider now owns 414,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.51% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Warner Music Group Corp., WMG], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.30. The third major resistance level sits at $39.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.93.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.34 billion has total of 514,854K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,919 M in contrast with the sum of 551,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,497 M and last quarter income was 148,000 K.