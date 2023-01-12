WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.31 million

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) started the day on January 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.04% at $45.24. During the day, the stock rose to $45.645 and sunk to $45.05 before settling in for the price of $45.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSC posted a 52-week range of $30.52-$49.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.98, operating margin was +21.49 and Pretax Margin of +11.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 46.88, making the entire transaction reach 234,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 431,683. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 46.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,306,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,595,712 in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in the upcoming year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.57, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.18.

In the same vein, WSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.02% that was lower than 31.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.