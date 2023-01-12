World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) PE Ratio stood at $35.70: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) flaunted slowness of -0.82% at $89.50, as the Stock market unbolted on January 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $93.63 and sunk to $87.65 before settling in for the price of $90.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWE posted a 52-week range of $47.71-$90.76.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Executive Producer & Chief Glo sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 66.70, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 271,171. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s EVP, Operations sold 9,800 for 60.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 589,372. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,737 in total.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.70, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.71.

In the same vein, WWE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., WWE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.51% While, its Average True Range was 3.93.

Raw Stochastic average of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.31% that was higher than 35.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.