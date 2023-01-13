A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) as it 5-day change was 25.52%

As on January 12, 2023, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) remained unchanged at $9.69. During the day, the stock rose to $9.72 and sunk to $9.68 before settling in for the price of $9.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYA posted a 52-week range of $4.51-$9.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.72.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Paya Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 29,135 shares at the rate of 8.62, making the entire transaction reach 251,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,040.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $132.74, and its Beta score is 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.89.

In the same vein, PAYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Paya Holdings Inc., PAYA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 14.79 million was better the volume of 9.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.46% that was higher than 62.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.