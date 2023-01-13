Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 21.78 million

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) started the day on January 12, 2023, with a price increase of 7.77% at $12.20. During the day, the stock rose to $12.21 and sunk to $10.84 before settling in for the price of $11.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $8.62-$84.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $290.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.66.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2552 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.30, operating margin was -43.88 and Pretax Margin of -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 83.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Director sold 17,287 shares at the rate of 9.18, making the entire transaction reach 158,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,860. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 17,287 for 14.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 246,654. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,147 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in the upcoming year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.96.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 15.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.57% that was lower than 106.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.