American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) 14-day ATR is 0.61: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 12, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) set off with pace as it heaved 9.71% to $16.83. During the day, the stock rose to $16.90 and sunk to $15.875 before settling in for the price of $15.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $11.65-$21.42.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $650.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $642.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.75.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 55.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,775 shares at the rate of 13.84, making the entire transaction reach 176,806 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,381. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,609 for 14.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 94,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,269 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.39.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 43.45 million indicated improvement to the volume of 37.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.79% that was higher than 48.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.