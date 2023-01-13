ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Moves 1.82% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) open the trading on January 12, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.82% to $6.14. During the day, the stock rose to $6.18 and sunk to $6.0445 before settling in for the price of $6.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$10.13.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $800.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.63.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Co-CEO and President sold 33,378 shares at the rate of 5.82, making the entire transaction reach 194,313 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,476.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

[ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.32% that was lower than 50.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.