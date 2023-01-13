Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.25

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) open the trading on January 12, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 15.13% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2195 and sunk to $0.176 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTOG posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -68.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2029, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4714.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -109.71, operating margin was -3149.59 and Pretax Margin of -2777.57.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Bit Origin Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.40%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +32.34 while generating a return on equity of 0.40.

Bit Origin Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.60%.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $211.60, and its Beta score is 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 121.21.

In the same vein, BTOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG)

[Bit Origin Ltd, BTOG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.0248.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.24% that was lower than 126.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.