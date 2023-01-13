BlackBerry Limited (BB) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) open the trading on January 12, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.96% to $3.82. During the day, the stock rose to $3.84 and sunk to $3.61 before settling in for the price of $3.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $3.17-$9.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $578.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $570.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.41.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3325 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.06, operating margin was -29.81 and Pretax Margin of +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 3,436 shares at the rate of 3.42, making the entire transaction reach 11,751 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,496. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s CLO & Corp. Secretary sold 1,240 for 3.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,117. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,343 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 8/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

[BlackBerry Limited, BB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.69% that was higher than 54.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.