Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) 14-day ATR is 2.40: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on January 12, 2023, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.27% to $54.74. During the day, the stock rose to $54.88 and sunk to $52.26 before settling in for the price of $52.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CALM posted a 52-week range of $38.25-$65.32.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 430.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.42.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2985 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.09, operating margin was +7.91 and Pretax Margin of +9.34.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.89%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 59.45, making the entire transaction reach 297,262 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,909. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s Vice President Sales sold 3,675 for 58.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 215,188. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,810 in total.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.56) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.46 while generating a return on equity of 12.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 430.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in the upcoming year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.62, and its Beta score is -0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.06.

In the same vein, CALM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.74, a figure that is expected to reach 4.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cal-Maine Foods Inc., CALM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.18 million was lower the volume of 1.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.95% While, its Average True Range was 2.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.40% that was higher than 44.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.