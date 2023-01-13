Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

DatChat Inc. (DATS) is 21.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

As on January 11, 2023, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) started slowly as it slid -5.26% to $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.57 and sunk to $0.4806 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DATS posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$4.14.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4443, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0260.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -243836.90 and Pretax Margin of -243622.81.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. DatChat Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.60%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 14,000 shares at the rate of 0.70, making the entire transaction reach 9,799 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,764,275.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -243622.81 while generating a return on equity of -104.80.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DatChat Inc. (DATS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 245.04.

In the same vein, DATS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81.

Technical Analysis of DatChat Inc. (DATS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DatChat Inc., DATS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.94 million was better the volume of 1.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.0777.

Raw Stochastic average of DatChat Inc. (DATS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 256.41% that was higher than 123.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

