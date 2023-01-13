Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) 20 Days SMA touch 16.70%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) open the trading on January 12, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 13.21% to $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.215 and sunk to $0.1625 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1745, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4040.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.23%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.20%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

[Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0216.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.13% that was higher than 83.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.