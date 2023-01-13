Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) average volume reaches $1.14M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Company News

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) started the day on January 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.79% at $6.96. During the day, the stock rose to $7.51 and sunk to $6.89 before settling in for the price of $7.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIMX posted a 52-week range of $4.81-$13.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 14.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 819.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2083 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.41, operating margin was +35.23 and Pretax Margin of +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Himax Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 17.60% institutional ownership.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 819.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.92, and its Beta score is 2.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.01.

In the same vein, HIMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.51% that was higher than 51.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

