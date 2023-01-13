LDH Growth Corp I (LDHA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $235.66K

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: LDHA) open the trading on January 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.10% to $10.13. During the day, the stock rose to $10.14 and sunk to $10.125 before settling in for the price of $10.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LDHA posted a 52-week range of $9.62-$10.40.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $291.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.85.

LDH Growth Corp I (LDHA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. LDH Growth Corp I’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership.

LDH Growth Corp I (LDHA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.51.

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: LDHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LDH Growth Corp I (LDHA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 26.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, LDHA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of LDH Growth Corp I (LDHA)

[LDH Growth Corp I, LDHA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of LDH Growth Corp I (LDHA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.38% that was lower than 1.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.