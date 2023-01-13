Morgan Stanley (MS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.99M

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) started the day on January 12, 2023, with a price increase of 1.23% at $90.53. During the day, the stock rose to $91.81 and sunk to $89.35 before settling in for the price of $89.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $72.05-$109.73.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.67 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.07.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 8,598 shares at the rate of 8.41, making the entire transaction reach 72,330 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,598. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 79.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,982,425. This particular insider is now the holder of 179,449 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.49) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.14, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1220.65.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.89, a figure that is expected to reach 1.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.69% that was lower than 29.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.