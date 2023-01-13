Search
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) last week performance was 30.12%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) started the day on January 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.03% at $0.96. During the day, the stock rose to $1.05 and sunk to $0.88 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEPS posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$2.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $295.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7281, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0558.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.47%, in contrast to 14.20% institutional ownership.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.80% and is forecasted to reach -7.14 in the upcoming year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, HEPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, and analysts are predicting that it will be -7.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.87 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0842.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.21% that was higher than 66.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

