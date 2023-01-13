QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.25

As on January 12, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.70% to $121.59. During the day, the stock rose to $122.38 and sunk to $117.65 before settling in for the price of $118.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $101.93-$192.10.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $117.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.83.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 51000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.84, operating margin was +33.49 and Pretax Margin of +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 2,084 shares at the rate of 111.09, making the entire transaction reach 231,512 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,664. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s President QTL & Global Affairs sold 26,427 for 122.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,232,884. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,179 in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.64, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.69.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.42, a figure that is expected to reach 2.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.77 million was better the volume of 8.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.59% While, its Average True Range was 4.12.

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.21% that was lower than 44.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.