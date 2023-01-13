RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) last month performance of 52.12% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on January 12, 2023, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.81% to $26.59. During the day, the stock rose to $26.62 and sunk to $24.27 before settling in for the price of $25.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAPT posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$33.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $899.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.27.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 742 shares at the rate of 21.97, making the entire transaction reach 16,299 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,070. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 5,000 for 18.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,650 in total.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.75) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.98 in the upcoming year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 391.10.

In the same vein, RAPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RAPT Therapeutics Inc., RAPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.46 million was better the volume of 0.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.97.

Raw Stochastic average of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.66% that was higher than 92.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.