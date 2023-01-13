Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $31.06: Right on the Precipice

As on January 12, 2023, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.11% to $34.69. During the day, the stock rose to $34.76 and sunk to $33.01 before settling in for the price of $33.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPR posted a 52-week range of $21.14-$53.31.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 26.29, making the entire transaction reach 13,145 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,641. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director sold 500 for 29.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,141 in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, SPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.43 million was lower the volume of 2.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.81% that was lower than 59.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.