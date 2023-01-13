The key reasons why Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is 1.27% away from 52-week high?

As on January 12, 2023, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.29% to $23.12. During the day, the stock rose to $23.4463 and sunk to $22.02 before settling in for the price of $22.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOD posted a 52-week range of $7.67-$22.83.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 139.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.03, operating margin was +4.83 and Pretax Margin of +4.95.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Modine Manufacturing Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s EVP, CFO sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 19.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,174,719 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 293,287. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12, Company’s Director sold 16,700 for 15.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 261,746. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,515 in total.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +4.15 while generating a return on equity of 21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 139.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.01, and its Beta score is 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.22.

In the same vein, MOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Modine Manufacturing Company, MOD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.56 million was better the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.80% that was higher than 51.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.