The key reasons why Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is -91.08% away from 52-week high?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) started the day on January 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.10% at $0.39. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4089 and sunk to $0.36 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$4.39.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -536.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.66 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $717.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2698, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8409.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.33, making the entire transaction reach 33,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 297,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,843,789 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -536.60%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.30.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days Average volume was 282.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 298.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.0515.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.82% that was lower than 161.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.